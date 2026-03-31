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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mass. Multicultural Film Festival, Stoneman Brewery

By Monte Belmonte
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:59 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Stoneman Brewery in Colrain, Massachusetts.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Stoneman Brewery in Colrain, Massachusetts.
NEPM
The theme for the 2026 Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival is "Alienated Tongues" curated by
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The theme for the 2026 Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival is "Alienated Tongues" curated by Ayanna Dozier.
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“Alienated Tongues” is the theme of this year’s Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival (MMFF) which kicks off tomorrow at Amherst Cinema and will run every Wednesday in April. Today, we are joined by MMFF guest program curator Ayanna Dozier, a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and assistant professor of communications at UMass Amherst, to hear about her vision for centering women directors for this festival and how her non-film work has added to the history and legacy of Janet Jackson.

Then, we’re off to the hills of Colrain to visit the largest brewery in town yet one of the smallest breweries in New England to talk to Justin and Katie Korby from Stoneman Brewery. We meet up with Jennifer Core, executive director of CISA, to traverse a dirt road and covered bridge to visit the microbrewery to learn about how they became the first in the country to create a community supported agriculture (CSA) beer share.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSFILM & MOVIESCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREALCOHOL
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte