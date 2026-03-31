Mass. Multicultural Film Festival, Stoneman Brewery

“Alienated Tongues” is the theme of this year’s Massachusetts Multicultural Film Festival (MMFF) which kicks off tomorrow at Amherst Cinema and will run every Wednesday in April. Today, we are joined by MMFF guest program curator Ayanna Dozier , a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and assistant professor of communications at UMass Amherst, to hear about her vision for centering women directors for this festival and how her non-film work has added to the history and legacy of Janet Jackson.

Then, we’re off to the hills of Colrain to visit the largest brewery in town yet one of the smallest breweries in New England to talk to Justin and Katie Korby from Stoneman Brewery . We meet up with Jennifer Core, executive director of CISA, to traverse a dirt road and covered bridge to visit the microbrewery to learn about how they became the first in the country to create a community supported agriculture (CSA) beer share .