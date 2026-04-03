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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with Alash Ensemble, artist Don Blanton, Liquid Jazz Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 3, 2026 at 4:47 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Westfield on Weekends to see Don Blanton's exhibit.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Westfield on Weekends to see Don Blanton's exhibit.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 hosts Tuvan throat singers ALASH for Live Music Friday.
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The Fabulous 413 hosts Tuvan throat singers ALASH for Live Music Friday.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 gets a taste of the liquid jazz experience with Michael Fors for the latest Wine Thunderdome.
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The Fabulous 413 gets a taste of the liquid jazz experience with Michael Fors for the latest Wine Thunderdome.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today we’re exploring innovations, traditions and some places where the two overlap.

In Westfield, an incredibly prolific local artist has just had his exhibit extended at Westfield on Weekends (WoW). It seems that there is practically no medium that Don Blanton does not engage with, from sculpture, to painting, to graphite and ink, even poetry. We get a tour with the artist and WoW President Bob Plasse while we learn how you can celebrate with them as the exhibit comes to a close.

The sounds of the eastern steppes join us for Live Music Friday. Alash is a trio of renowned Tuvan artists bringing the amazing techniques of both instrument and multi-tonal singing of their culture worldwide and integrating it into other musical traditions through a wealth of collaborations. We get a taste of what will be onstage at the Iron Horse on Sunday April 5th.

Plus, we got a word of a new patented style of decanter that allows even more enjoyment of what your vintages have to offer. We speak with creator Michael Fors about his liquid Jazz wine experience and get a chance to taste this innovation for the Wine Thunderdome.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsEVENTSWINE & SPIRITSTina Turner Memorial Wine ThunderdomeVISUAL ARTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith