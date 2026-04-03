Live music with Alash Ensemble, artist Don Blanton, Liquid Jazz Wine Thunderdome

Today we’re exploring innovations, traditions and some places where the two overlap.

In Westfield, an incredibly prolific local artist has just had his exhibit extended at Westfield on Weekends (WoW). It seems that there is practically no medium that Don Blanton does not engage with, from sculpture, to painting, to graphite and ink, even poetry. We get a tour with the artist and WoW President Bob Plasse while we learn how you can celebrate with them as the exhibit comes to a close.

The sounds of the eastern steppes join us for Live Music Friday. Alash is a trio of renowned Tuvan artists bringing the amazing techniques of both instrument and multi-tonal singing of their culture worldwide and integrating it into other musical traditions through a wealth of collaborations. We get a taste of what will be onstage at the Iron Horse on Sunday April 5th.