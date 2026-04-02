'Art for the Common Good,' McGoverning with McGovern

We’re highlighting an event that takes all we do on this show and condenses it into a day of learning, sharing, and expansion on the UMass campus.

“ Art for the Common Good ” is a full-day convention at the Fine Arts Center that is bringing together artists, healthcare practitioners, policymakers, researchers and community leaders from across Massachusetts to look at the connections between art and our well being as humans.

We speak with Dr. Jean King and Dr. Tasha Golden, as well as Jamilla Deria , director of the Fine Arts Center, and Betsy Cracco , assistant vice chancellor for Campus Life and Well-Being and co-chair of the Okanagan Wellbeing Collective about the ways in which arts and creativity can support healing and build stronger communities.