'Art for the Common Good,' McGoverning with McGovern
We’re highlighting an event that takes all we do on this show and condenses it into a day of learning, sharing, and expansion on the UMass campus.
“Art for the Common Good” is a full-day convention at the Fine Arts Center that is bringing together artists, healthcare practitioners, policymakers, researchers and community leaders from across Massachusetts to look at the connections between art and our well being as humans.
We speak with Dr. Jean King and Dr. Tasha Golden, as well as Jamilla Deria, director of the Fine Arts Center, and Betsy Cracco, assistant vice chancellor for Campus Life and Well-Being and co-chair of the Okanagan Wellbeing Collective about the ways in which arts and creativity can support healing and build stronger communities.
And, although congress is currently on break, Rep. Jim McGovern still finds time to chat with us about a DHS bill that did not fund ICE, birthright citizenship, which constitutional procedures are currently either under fire or being shirked, plus the places in his constituency that he’s been visiting in this downtime.