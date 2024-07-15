© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

July 12, 2024: Roots and porches return

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published July 15, 2024 at 12:43 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis interview Blues to Green project manager Bianca Jemenez, music legend Lisa Fischer, and hip-hop artists T'Swan and Talynt ahead of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
1 of 2  — PXL_20240712_200001623.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Blues to Green project manager Bianca Jemenez, music legend Lisa Fischer, and hip-hop artists T'Swan and Talynt ahead of the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Two wines enter, one wins. State Street Fruit Store hosts Monte, Kaliis, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams for the latest Wine Thunderdome.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240711_213543219.jpg
Two wines enter, one wins. State Street Fruit Store hosts Monte, Kaliis, and NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams for the latest Wine Thunderdome.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Summer brings wicked fun festivals with it, and this weekend returns two extra fun ones.

Driven and created by nonprofit Blues to Green, the Springfield Jazz & Roots Festival is a free music celebration that has been growing for 10 years and is returning July 12-13. We sit with Blues to Green project manager Bianca Jiménez about the festival’s expansion from last year, hear live music from local hip-hop artists T'Swan and Talynt before their performance at the festival, and totally fangirl out with one of the festival headliners, Grammy Award winning artist Ms. Lisa Fischer.

A little further north, an idyllic stop in Franklin County brings us to the fifth Shelburne Falls Porch Festival, where around 50 porches, lawns, and business fronts will feature music, art, and performances of all sorts. We're joined by a pair of local poets who can help us wade through the plethora of activities this Sunday, Lauren Schmidt and Martín Espada. They will both be reading as part of the festival so we hear works from each as well as a little history of the festival.

And, it's been a minute since we've had a Tina Turner Memorial Wine Thunderdome, so we head back to the location where all our oenophile adventures began, State Street Fruit Store Deli, Wine & Spirits. We bring along an extra taster, NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams, to help us ensures a fair contest between two wines with grapes we can't pronounce, from places we can't locate.*

*Shout out to The Montague Bookmill for having such a good motto we had to contort it to our own purposes.

