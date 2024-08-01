© 2024 New England Public Media

July 30, 2024: LOUD Weekend!!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis interview founders of Bang on a Can and LOUD Weekend, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe
1 of 4  — 20240730_121842.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview founders of Bang on a Can and LOUD Weekend, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe.
Bart Rankin / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis interview Bang on a Can All-Star and pianist Vicky Chow ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
2 of 4  — 20240730_100340.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Bang on a Can All-Star and pianist Vicky Chow ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
Bart Rankin / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis interview Band on a Can All-Star and cellist Nick Photinos ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
3 of 4  — 20240730_103447.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Band on a Can All-Star and cellist Nick Photinos ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
Bart Rankin / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 gets ready to broadcast live from MASS MoCA ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
4 of 4  — PXL_20240730_141659375.jpg
The Fabulous 413 gets ready to broadcast live from MASS MoCA ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
NEPM

We head up to MASS MoCA to hear new sounds from explorative artists. For weeks, a cohort of virtuosos from the performing arts organization, Bang on a Can, have been incubating in North Adams. The public will have a chance to experience LOUD Weekend, a series of in-gallery performances showcasing their works, Aug. 1-3.

We hear words and music from two noise-making ‘All-Stars,’ pianist Vicky Chow and cellist Nick Photinos, and talk to Bang on a Can and LOUD Weekend founders Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe about the appeal of opening one's ears, and the inspirations that can be found in the many halls of the museum’s campus.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
