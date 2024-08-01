July 30, 2024: LOUD Weekend!!
1 of 4 — 20240730_121842.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview founders of Bang on a Can and LOUD Weekend, Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe.
Bart Rankin / NEPM
2 of 4 — 20240730_100340.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Bang on a Can All-Star and pianist Vicky Chow ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
Bart Rankin / NEPM
3 of 4 — 20240730_103447.jpg
Monte and Kaliis interview Band on a Can All-Star and cellist Nick Photinos ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
Bart Rankin / NEPM
4 of 4 — PXL_20240730_141659375.jpg
The Fabulous 413 gets ready to broadcast live from MASS MoCA ahead of Bang on a Can's LOUD Weekend festival.
NEPM
We head up to MASS MoCA to hear new sounds from explorative artists. For weeks, a cohort of virtuosos from the performing arts organization, Bang on a Can, have been incubating in North Adams. The public will have a chance to experience LOUD Weekend, a series of in-gallery performances showcasing their works, Aug. 1-3.
We hear words and music from two noise-making ‘All-Stars,’ pianist Vicky Chow and cellist Nick Photinos, and talk to Bang on a Can and LOUD Weekend founders Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe about the appeal of opening one's ears, and the inspirations that can be found in the many halls of the museum’s campus.