July 30, 2024: LOUD Weekend!!

We head up to MASS MoCA to hear new sounds from explorative artists. For weeks, a cohort of virtuosos from the performing arts organization, Bang on a Can, have been incubating in North Adams. The public will have a chance to experience LOUD Weekend, a series of in-gallery performances showcasing their works, Aug. 1-3.

We hear words and music from two noise-making ‘All-Stars,’ pianist Vicky Chow and cellist Nick Photinos, and talk to Bang on a Can and LOUD Weekend founders Michael Gordon and Julia Wolfe about the appeal of opening one's ears, and the inspirations that can be found in the many halls of the museum’s campus.