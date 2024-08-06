Aug. 5, 2024: Hope for the doomed

A whirlwind of information today.

First up, Haydenville author David Daley talks to us about his latest book, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections." The tome looks at a 50-year Republican scheme to suppress American voting rights, and with this election cycle being perhaps one of the most contentious in our lifetimes, many question the weight of one's vote. We embark on a journey with Daley to discover who the orchestrating players are and how they continue to do it.

And, this evening Amherst Cinema will be showing the documentary, “Common Ground.” The film examines deteriorating soil health and systemic exploitation of farmers. We speak with Mary Johnson, founder and CEO of non-profit Regenerative Farms, to find out how regenerative farming can combat these issues and her organization’s efforts to change global agricultural practices. We also bring in a listener who was so inspired by the film that they got us excited about it too.

