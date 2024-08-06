© 2024 New England Public Media

Aug. 5, 2024: Hope for the doomed

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:11 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 hosts a discussion with David Daley about his new book, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year to Control American Elections."
The Fabulous 413 hosts a discussion with David Daley about his new book, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year to Control American Elections."
Monte and Kaliis interview Fabulous 413 listener Kate Loving and founder and CEO of Regenerative Farms Mary Johnson about the film, "Common Ground."
Monte and Kaliis interview Fabulous 413 listener Kate Loving and founder and CEO of Regenerative Farms Mary Johnson about the film, "Common Ground."
A whirlwind of information today.

First up, Haydenville author David Daley talks to us about his latest book, "Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right’s 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections." The tome looks at a 50-year Republican scheme to suppress American voting rights, and with this election cycle being perhaps one of the most contentious in our lifetimes, many question the weight of one's vote. We embark on a journey with Daley to discover who the orchestrating players are and how they continue to do it.

And, this evening Amherst Cinema will be showing the documentary, “Common Ground.” The film examines deteriorating soil health and systemic exploitation of farmers. We speak with Mary Johnson, founder and CEO of non-profit Regenerative Farms, to find out how regenerative farming can combat these issues and her organization’s efforts to change global agricultural practices. We also bring in a listener who was so inspired by the film that they got us excited about it too.

David Daley on his book, "Antidemocratic."
Regenerative farming

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
