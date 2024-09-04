Sep. 3, 2024: In the distance

A song, a dance, and a dip in the river

We map the Connecticut River with two people who know it intimately well. Journalist Ben James has biked the length of the river, and we talk to him about recording his journey for New England News Collaborative. We also bring in someone else who has taken the same journey using a different method, Kari Kostenga , who became the first to swim the river last year.

And, we’ll introduce you to Baye & Asa , a two-person dance company that has joined the incubator program at the Adams Theater . Before they present two of their works on Sep. 7, we chat with the creatives, Amadi “Baye” Washington and Sam “Asa” Pratt, about the importance of breaking the mold in creative spaces, the inherent challenges of their medium, and the evolution of their thought provoking works.

Plus, we're celebrating new songs. Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault is celebrating the release of “The Universal Fire,” his first album in 6 years, at the Iron Horse Sep. 6 . He and his guitar join us for a quick ‘Live Music Tuesday’ to play selections from his new work.

Traversing the CT River FAB 413 Listen • 11:37

Baye & Asa Listen • 20:24