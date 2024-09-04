© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 3, 2024: In the distance

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
Amadi "Baye" Washington & Sam "Asa" Pratt are presenting their movement art projects at The Adams Theater Sep. 7.
Amadi "Baye" Washington & Sam "Asa" Pratt are presenting their movement art projects at The Adams Theater Sep. 7.
Monte and Kaliis are with journalist Ben James and swimmer Kari Kostenga, two individuals who have traversed the length of the Connecticut River.
Monte and Kaliis are with journalist Ben James and swimmer Kari Kostenga, two individuals who have traversed the length of the Connecticut River.
Monte and Kaliis are with singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault before his performance at The Iron Horse Sep. 6.
Monte and Kaliis are with singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault before his performance at The Iron Horse Sep. 6.
A song, a dance, and a dip in the river

We map the Connecticut River with two people who know it intimately well. Journalist Ben James has biked the length of the river, and we talk to him about recording his journey for New England News Collaborative. We also bring in someone else who has taken the same journey using a different method, Kari Kostenga, who became the first to swim the river last year.

And, we’ll introduce you to Baye & Asa, a two-person dance company that has joined the incubator program at the Adams Theater. Before they present two of their works on Sep. 7, we chat with the creatives, Amadi “Baye” Washington and Sam “Asa” Pratt, about the importance of breaking the mold in creative spaces, the inherent challenges of their medium, and the evolution of their thought provoking works.

Plus, we're celebrating new songs. Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault is celebrating the release of “The Universal Fire,” his first album in 6 years, at the Iron Horse Sep. 6. He and his guitar join us for a quick ‘Live Music Tuesday’ to play selections from his new work.

Traversing the CT River
FAB 413
Baye & Asa
Jeffrey Foucault

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
