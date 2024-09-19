Sep. 18, 2024: Good music for feeling well

We’re pulling a Janus here on the first day of the NEPM Fall Fund Drive, looking forward and backwards in music and language.

We start with a new show at the very new Iron Horse for Kimaya Diggs , a local musician who has been racking up amazing concert slots lately. We have an extra special Live Music Wednesday, talk about the magic of creating and get a sneak peek of some of the exclusive tunes she will incorporate into her upcoming concert this Friday, Sep. 20.

We follow that with the work of our in-house living legend, jazz bassist and historian Avery Sharpe , who will showcase his work to celebrate the legacy of Sojourner Truth. The performance is scheduled for Sep. 19 as part of the Beyond the Frames series at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, which, full disclosure, is not in the four counties of western Massachusetts. But Avery lives, teaches, and hosts " Jazz à la Mode " right here with us and Sojourner herself lived in Florence for almost a decade, so we make a small exception to hear about his wealth of inspirations, the impressive ensemble of musicians that will join him, and more that you can expect from just a little drive east

And, word nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , wants to know if you’re feeling good or feeling well, and what truly differentiates the two.

Kimaya Diggs LIVE Listen • 16:19

Avery Sharpe Listen • 12:10