The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 19, 2024: Come together and make stuff!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 23, 2024 at 12:46 PM EDT
The finishing touches are being added to restoring the third Nelson Stevens mural, "The Old, the Young, the Beautiful," in Springfield.
Monte and Kaliis talk with QueerCore Fest organizers Ben Delozier, QueerCore collaborator, and Issley Ziggen, lead vocalist of band Film & Gender.
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
Today, more art from our communities to bring joy and solidarity!

QueerCore Fest, a powerful new festival created by queer and trans folks for the community and its allies, happens next weekend on Sep. 28 at Easthampton’s CitySpace. We speak with organizers Ben Delozier, QueerCore collaborator, and Issley Ziggen, lead vocalist of band Film & Gender, about all the mediums that are colliding for an afternoon of art, music and the importance of building cross cultural support and rally cries.

And, we head just around the corner from the station to where community members are joining the folx of Common Wealth Murals to restore Springfield’s third Nelson Stevens mural. We talk with the people working on the restoration, those from the building where the art will now live and others as they gear up for the ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday to present the finalized work, “The Old, The Young, The Beautiful,” to the public.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman frustrated by yet ANOTHER government shutdown, concerned by the apparent stalling of the Harris-Walz presidential campaign, and his take on his opponent for his congressional seat, Cornelius Shea.

Nelson Stevens mural
QueerCore Fest
McGoverning with McGovern
Sep. 19, 2024

The song that ends this podcast is "Mongoose" by Film & Gender.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICVISUAL ARTSCOMMUNITY ACTIONLGBTQIA+McGoverning with McGovern
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
