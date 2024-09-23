Sep. 19, 2024: Come together and make stuff!

Today, more art from our communities to bring joy and solidarity!

QueerCore Fest , a powerful new festival created by queer and trans folks for the community and its allies, happens next weekend on Sep. 28 at Easthampton’s CitySpace. We speak with organizers Ben Delozier, QueerCore collaborator, and Issley Ziggen, lead vocalist of band Film & Gender , about all the mediums that are colliding for an afternoon of art, music and the importance of building cross cultural support and rally cries.

And, we head just around the corner from the station to where community members are joining the folx of Common Wealth Murals to restore Springfield’s third Nelson Stevens mural. We talk with the people working on the restoration, those from the building where the art will now live and others as they gear up for the ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday to present the finalized work, “The Old, The Young, The Beautiful,” to the public.

Plus, our weekly chat with Rep. Jim McGovern sees the congressman frustrated by yet ANOTHER government shutdown , concerned by the apparent stalling of the Harris-Walz presidential campaign, and his take on his opponent for his congressional seat, Cornelius Shea .

Nelson Stevens mural Listen • 12:03

QueerCore Fest Listen • 18:09

McGoverning with McGovern Sep. 19, 2024 Listen • 12:52

The song that ends this podcast is "Mongoose" by Film & Gender.