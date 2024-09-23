Sep. 20, 2024: Live from FreshGrass!
We are back at MASS MoCA in North Adams to broadcast live from the FreshGrass Music Festival!
FreshGrass Festival is produced by nonprofit FreshGrass Foundation and features a diverse lineup and some of the best in grassroots music, from traditional masters and iconic trailblazers to new musical discoveries.The very family-friendly experience that brings the entire MASS MoCA campus to life with music on indoor and outdoor stages and in museum galleries.
We hear live music from Cynthia Sayer, who was commissioned to create a banjo concerto for the festival, learn more about the collaboration between filmmaker Billy Luther and musician Olivia Komahcheet, showcased as FreshScores feature. And, we speak to the people who helped put it all together, Olli Chanoff, director of programming for FreshGrass foundation, and Rachel Chanoff, chief curator of performing arts and MASS MoCA.