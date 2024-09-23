© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 20, 2024: Live from FreshGrass!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 23, 2024 at 1:13 PM EDT
1 of 3  — PXL_20240921_003241104.jpg
To hear more about FreshGrass Festival, Monte and Kaliis talk to Olli Chanoff, director of programming for FreshGrass Foundation, and Rachel Chanoff, chief curator of performing arts and MASS MoCA.
Local band Silvie's Okay performs at FreshGrass Festival.
We are back at MASS MoCA in North Adams to broadcast live from the FreshGrass Music Festival!

FreshGrass Festival is produced by nonprofit FreshGrass Foundation and features a diverse lineup and some of the best in grassroots music, from traditional masters and iconic trailblazers to new musical discoveries.The very family-friendly experience that brings the entire MASS MoCA campus to life with music on indoor and outdoor stages and in museum galleries.

We hear live music from Cynthia Sayer, who was commissioned to create a banjo concerto for the festival, learn more about the collaboration between filmmaker Billy Luther and musician Olivia Komahcheet, showcased as FreshScores feature. And, we speak to the people who helped put it all together, Olli Chanoff, director of programming for FreshGrass foundation, and Rachel Chanoff, chief curator of performing arts and MASS MoCA.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
