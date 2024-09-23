Sep. 20, 2024: Live from FreshGrass!

We are back at MASS MoCA in North Adams to broadcast live from the FreshGrass Music Festival!

FreshGrass Festival is produced by nonprofit FreshGrass Foundation and features a diverse lineup and some of the best in grassroots music, from traditional masters and iconic trailblazers to new musical discoveries.The very family-friendly experience that brings the entire MASS MoCA campus to life with music on indoor and outdoor stages and in museum galleries.