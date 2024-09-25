© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Sep. 23, 2024: What we call this

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 25, 2024 at 4:06 PM EDT
Monte and Kaliis speak with local author Jedediah Berry about his new novel, "The Naming Song."
Monte and Kaliis speak with local author Jedediah Berry about his new novel, "The Naming Song."
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Picture taken of Mr. Universe and Professor Salman Hameed during a Kitchen Table Astonomy segment.
Oh the worlds we have for you to discover near, far and within our own systems.

We head to Williamstown to Images Cinema to find out more about the democratic process, as their “Civic Cinema” series launches tonight to foster community connection through film. We hear from the theater’s executive director, Dan Hudson, about the curated program and why engaging with civic issues on screen can hopefully lead to more civil engagement in real life as we ready ourselves for the upcoming election season.

Fantastical spaces just on the tip of our tongues are being created in fiction and language. Easthampton-based author Jedediah Berry’s new novel, “The Naming Song,” is an amazing tale of the power that language and story can hold. We chat with Berry about the story’s inspiration and the transient nature of borders (maybe his award-winning games, too), before his release party at Odyssey Bookstore in South Hadley Sep. 24.

And, our resident astronomer, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College and Kainaat Studios, has us overwhelmed by scale when he tells us about the longest star excretion currently known to scientists.

Civic Cinema
"The Naming Song" by Jedediah Berry
Mr. Universe
Sep. 23, 2024

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
