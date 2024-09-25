Sep. 23, 2024: What we call this

Oh the worlds we have for you to discover near, far and within our own systems.

We head to Williamstown to Images Cinema to find out more about the democratic process, as their “ Civic Cinema ” series launches tonight to foster community connection through film. We hear from the theater’s executive director, Dan Hudson, about the curated program and why engaging with civic issues on screen can hopefully lead to more civil engagement in real life as we ready ourselves for the upcoming election season.

Fantastical spaces just on the tip of our tongues are being created in fiction and language. Easthampton-based author Jedediah Berry ’s new novel, “The Naming Song,” is an amazing tale of the power that language and story can hold. We chat with Berry about the story’s inspiration and the transient nature of borders (maybe his award-winning games, too), before his release party at Odyssey Bookstore in South Hadley Sep. 24.

And, our resident astronomer, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College and Kainaat Studios, has us overwhelmed by scale when he tells us about the longest star excretion currently known to scientists.

Civic Cinema Listen • 12:35

"The Naming Song" by Jedediah Berry Listen • 15:47