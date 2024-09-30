Sep. 27, 2024: Hello, goodbye, come together

We’re taking advantage of these moments we have to be with one another.

Especially since someone who's become a stalwart of the community is about to cross the pond and embark on a wicked cool academic journey. Professor Steve Waksman has taught at Smith College for a little over 20 years and is now a recipient of a grant that will allow him to explore segments of music history previously under-served. We speak with the Doctor of Rock about his time in the valley, about his upcoming research, and about his band, Electric Eyes , that is reuniting to send him off at the Iron Horse this Sunday.

It’s also because moments can become an archive. Often known as John Lennon’s girlfriend during his lost weekend, May Pang reveals her photography of that time and her ties to his music that give true insight to his work and life. All weekend, the moments she captured of that time will be shown at R. Michelson Gallery in Northampton. We speak with the artist about her work in photography, music production and about the story that only a new documentary could tell.

And, perhaps most of all, it’s in more connections as well. Live Music Friday brings folk artist Crys Matthews to the studio, where we get a glimpse of the overflowing hope, truth, and pursuit of justice placed in each of her songs, hear about her collaborating with Rhiannon Giddens and Melissa Etheridge, and gain insights from her tour with Vance Gilbert and Seth Glier that makes a stop at The Iron Horse tonight.

