© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 1, 2024: Five native debates

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis visit Ben and Meg's Farm and Garden Store for the latest Local Hero Spotlight.
1 of 1  — PXL_20241001_140706348.jpg
Monte and Kaliis visit Ben and Meg's Farm and Garden Store for the latest Local Hero Spotlight.
NEPM

We’ve got some learning to do about our greater community, both in people and in plants

In regards to flora, we head to South Hadley to a brand new garden shop with an important focus. Ben and Meg’s Farm and Garden Store is making it their mission to get everyone a little closer to the earth and a little more knowledgeable about native plants. We chat with co-owner Meg Haber and her team about how the shop came to be and what’s good about getting into the dirt in the fall.

As for the people, we head to Amherst Cinema to hear about their Five on Film series, connecting feature films with the five colleges, UMass, Amherst College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, and Hampshire College. We chat with Yasmin Chin-Eisenhower, Alex Hornbeck, and Angela Combest about the process developing their program, the selections they’ve made for each school, and the wealth of talent from the area that leaves its mark on proverbial celluloid for all to enjoy.

And, across the street from the cinema at White Lion Brewing Company in Amherst, NEPM will host another watch party for the vice presidential debate to bear witness to the verbal carnage. The vice presidential candidates are about to throw down, and we get you prepared before you come hang out with us in Amherst to see all the hot civic action.

Ben and Meg's Farm and Garden Store
Five on Film
VP debate watch prep

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREGOVERNMENT & POLITICSELECTIONSEDUCATIONFILM & MOVIES
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith