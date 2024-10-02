Oct. 1, 2024: Five native debates

We’ve got some learning to do about our greater community, both in people and in plants

In regards to flora, we head to South Hadley to a brand new garden shop with an important focus. Ben and Meg’s Farm and Garden Store is making it their mission to get everyone a little closer to the earth and a little more knowledgeable about native plants. We chat with co-owner Meg Haber and her team about how the shop came to be and what’s good about getting into the dirt in the fall.

As for the people, we head to Amherst Cinema to hear about their Five on Film series, connecting feature films with the five colleges, UMass, Amherst College, Smith College, Mount Holyoke College, and Hampshire College. We chat with Yasmin Chin-Eisenhower, Alex Hornbeck, and Angela Combest about the process developing their program, the selections they’ve made for each school, and the wealth of talent from the area that leaves its mark on proverbial celluloid for all to enjoy.

And, across the street from the cinema at White Lion Brewing Company in Amherst, NEPM will host another watch party for the vice presidential debate to bear witness to the verbal carnage. The vice presidential candidates are about to throw down, and we get you prepared before you come hang out with us in Amherst to see all the hot civic action.

Ben and Meg's Farm and Garden Store Listen • 18:08

Five on Film Listen • 25:17