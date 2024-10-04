Oct. 2, 2024: 200 debates about intersectional food

What do kimchi tacos, loco moco, and currywurst all have in common? They’re all delicious points of intersectionality, or you might call them "third culture foods."

Today we explore a new cookbook that highlights a community that overlapped and developed its own cuisine in this fashion. “Sabor Judio: the Jewish Mexican Cookbook” is a new release from Restless Books, and we chat with co-author Ilan Stavans, professor at Amherst College, about the tasty ways cultures can influence each other’s dishes, the many recetas and stories he and his co-author Margaret E. Boyle gathered from members of la comunidad, and taste a couple of the recipes from it that we made!

And, we got to hang out with all the cool kids in Amherst for the vice presidential debate last night. We go through some of the most memorable folx and moments from the battle for the second in command, and how the people of Amherst watching with us reacted to them.

Plus, our local dictionary in Springfield is just a little bit bigger. Now with 200 new words added to its lexicographical girth this week, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us on a tour through what additions grace its pages, paper and digital.

"Sabor Judio" with Ilan Stavans Listen • 17:43

Debate recap Listen • 13:38