PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Oct. 2, 2024: 200 debates about intersectional food

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published October 4, 2024 at 2:01 PM EDT
Kaliis Smith prepared two recipes from the book, "Sabor Judio" by Ilan Stavans.
Kaliis Smith prepared two recipes from the book, "Sabor Judio" by Ilan Stavans.
NEPM hosted a
NEPM hosted a watch party for the 2024 vice presidential debate.
What do kimchi tacos, loco moco, and currywurst all have in common? They’re all delicious points of intersectionality, or you might call them "third culture foods."

Today we explore a new cookbook that highlights a community that overlapped and developed its own cuisine in this fashion. “Sabor Judio: the Jewish Mexican Cookbook” is a new release from Restless Books, and we chat with co-author Ilan Stavans, professor at Amherst College, about the tasty ways cultures can influence each other’s dishes, the many recetas and stories he and his co-author Margaret E. Boyle gathered from members of la comunidad, and taste a couple of the recipes from it that we made!

And, we got to hang out with all the cool kids in Amherst for the vice presidential debate last night. We go through some of the most memorable folx and moments from the battle for the second in command, and how the people of Amherst watching with us reacted to them.

Plus, our local dictionary in Springfield is just a little bit bigger. Now with 200 new words added to its lexicographical girth this week, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us on a tour through what additions grace its pages, paper and digital.

"Sabor Judio" with Ilan Stavans
Debate recap
Merriam-Webster's new words

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
