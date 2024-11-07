© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 6, 2024: The "mad" afters

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:46 PM EST
Latino-Election-Project-600-x-370.jpg
The Latino Election Project team: project coordinator Donyel Le'Noir Felton, left, student interns Ian Burger and Evanni Santos, The Latino Newsletter executive director Julio Ricardo Varela, and student intern Halima Mohamed.
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Word Nerd, Emily Brewster
Resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, at the dictionary's headquarters.
Kaliis Smith / New England Public Media

Everyone is reeling a bit because, WHOA. So welcome to oasis part deux, so to speak. Let us be a tiny bubble outside of the goings on if you’re overwhelmed, because everything is a lot right now.

We go adjacent to the election with Julio Ricardo Varela of the Latino Newsletter, who’s been working with the students in NEPM’s Media Lab to cover... that thing that happened yesterday. We hear about what’s going on with the next generation of students and their thoughts and interactions with voters in this election season.

And, we get a bit of music in with Glen Fant, who’s not only launching a new locally-focused booking series in the valley with Fantastic Shows, but also at the start of a brunch series at The Iron Horse. We’ll hear about covering the Singles soundtrack, and what tasty threats you can break your fast with this Sunday.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, gets into the furious history and many uses of the word “mad.” Because there's almost as many as a certain word starting with the 6th letter of the alphabet we’re not allowed to use on the radio, but on a day like today, we wish we could.

Latino Election Project
Glen Fant
Word Nerd
Nov. 6, 2024

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERMEDIA
