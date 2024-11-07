Nov. 6, 2024: The "mad" afters

Everyone is reeling a bit because, WHOA. So welcome to oasis part deux, so to speak. Let us be a tiny bubble outside of the goings on if you’re overwhelmed, because everything is a lot right now.

We go adjacent to the election with Julio Ricardo Varela of the Latino Newsletter, who’s been working with the students in NEPM’s Media Lab to cover... that thing that happened yesterday. We hear about what’s going on with the next generation of students and their thoughts and interactions with voters in this election season.

And, we get a bit of music in with Glen Fant , who’s not only launching a new locally-focused booking series in the valley with Fantastic Shows , but also at the start of a brunch series at The Iron Horse . We’ll hear about covering the Singles soundtrack, and what tasty threats you can break your fast with this Sunday.

Plus, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , gets into the furious history and many uses of the word “mad.” Because there's almost as many as a certain word starting with the 6th letter of the alphabet we’re not allowed to use on the radio, but on a day like today, we wish we could.

