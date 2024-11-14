Nov. 13, 2024: Winter moon projects

If you are still wondering how we ended up here after the election, we speak with a group of students that have been covering it for NEPM.

We speak with the group from The Latino Election Project , high school students Evanni Santos, Halima Mohamed, and Ian Burger, who have been examining the national political landscape through a local lens. We also speak with Julio Varelas of The Latino Newsletter , the guide of this initiative, to gain their perspective post-election and what they’ve learned about themselves and the country by taking a micro view.

We head back to Ashfield where their winter market is about to bounce into action. We chat with champion lettering artist Nan Parati , whose work you have definitely seen all over the 4 counties of western Massachusetts, about the beginnings of the market, her fraught journey to Ashfield and its New Orleans origins, how you can dance your blues away at an event this Friday with band Timeless , and CISA's upcoming Field Notes event at the Academy of Music.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , moons us with beavers and strawberries when she explains the naming process of moon events and a couple of bonus astronomical terms!

The Latino Election Project Listen • 22:25

CISA Local Hero Spotlight Ashfield Winter Farmers' Market Listen • 14:23