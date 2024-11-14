© 2024 New England Public Media

Nov. 13, 2024: Winter moon projects

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 14, 2024 at 11:39 AM EST
1 of 3  — Latino-Election-Project-600-x-370.jpg
The Latino Election Project team: project coordinator Donyel Le'Noir Felton, left, student interns Ian Burger and Evanni Santos, The Latino Newsletter executive director Julio Ricardo Varela, and student intern Halima Mohamed.
The Latino Election Project team: project coordinator Donyel Le'Noir Felton, left, student interns Ian Burger and Evanni Santos, The Latino Newsletter executive director Julio Ricardo Varela, and student intern Halima Mohamed.
2 of 3  — PXL_20241113_210241570.jpg
Folks from The Latino Election Project, Julio Ricardo Varela from The Latino Newsletter; project coordinator Donyel Le'Noir Felton; and student journalists Evanni Santos, Halima Mohamed, and Ian Burger, debrief with NEPM's managing editor, Elizabeth Román.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
3 of 3  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

If you are still wondering how we ended up here after the election, we speak with a group of students that have been covering it for NEPM.

We speak with the group from The Latino Election Project, high school students Evanni Santos, Halima Mohamed, and Ian Burger, who have been examining the national political landscape through a local lens. We also speak with Julio Varelas of The Latino Newsletter, the guide of this initiative, to gain their perspective post-election and what they’ve learned about themselves and the country by taking a micro view.

We head back to Ashfield where their winter market is about to bounce into action. We chat with champion lettering artist Nan Parati, whose work you have definitely seen all over the 4 counties of western Massachusetts, about the beginnings of the market, her fraught journey to Ashfield and its New Orleans origins, how you can dance your blues away at an event this Friday with band Timeless, and CISA's upcoming Field Notes event at the Academy of Music.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, moons us with beavers and strawberries when she explains the naming process of moon events and a couple of bonus astronomical terms!

The Latino Election Project
CISA Local Hero Spotlight
Ashfield Winter Farmers' Market
Word Nerd
Moon naming

The Fabulous 413 ELECTIONS WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS MERRIAM-WEBSTER ARTS & CULTURE CISA Local Hero Spotlight Word Nerd
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
