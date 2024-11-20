Nov. 19, 2024: Reframed

We are re-arranging the way we look at the world through the eyes of youth, tales of history, and the roots that are laid down.

We head to Smith College where a class of 12 from all five of the colleges of the consortium have contributed to the exhibit, “ Signs of Solastalgia ," addressing each of the artist’s relationships to climate grief. We speak with three of the student contributors about the experience and their work that you can see through Nov. 22.

Julian Saporiti a.k.a No-No Boy joins us before he takes the stage at The Drake this evening to explore the tales of the Asian-American diaspora that have found their way into his music.

And, we’ll get a tiny little jump on the season by heading to Ashfield as it’s almost time to get a tree, should you be one of those tannenbaum-needing houses. We chat with Seth Cranston of Cranston’s Tree Farm as they get ready to open their fields for chopping and more this weekend.

