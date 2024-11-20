© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Nov. 19, 2024: Reframed

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 20, 2024 at 1:22 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
"Empire Electric" is the latest album release by Fabulous 413 guest Julian Saporiti a.k.a. No-No Boy.
1 of 2  — Untitled-1.png
"Empire Electric" is the latest album release by Fabulous 413 guest Julian Saporiti a.k.a. No-No Boy.
Courtesy of artist
Monte and Kaliis take a trip to Smith College to check out the student exhibition, "Signs of Solastalgia."
2 of 2  — PXL_20241118_221824739.jpg
Monte and Kaliis take a trip to Smith College to check out the student exhibition, "Signs of Solastalgia."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We are re-arranging the way we look at the world through the eyes of youth, tales of history, and the roots that are laid down.

We head to Smith College where a class of 12 from all five of the colleges of the consortium have contributed to the exhibit, “Signs of Solastalgia," addressing each of the artist’s relationships to climate grief. We speak with three of the student contributors about the experience and their work that you can see through Nov. 22.

Julian Saporiti a.k.a No-No Boy joins us before he takes the stage at The Drake this evening to explore the tales of the Asian-American diaspora that have found their way into his music.

And, we’ll get a tiny little jump on the season by heading to Ashfield as it’s almost time to get a tree, should you be one of those tannenbaum-needing houses. We chat with Seth Cranston of Cranston’s Tree Farm as they get ready to open their fields for chopping and more this weekend.

Signs of Solastalgia
No-No Boy
Cranston's Tree Farm

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICCLIMATE CHANGEVISUAL ARTSRACECISA Local Hero Spotlight
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith