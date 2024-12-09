© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 6, 2024: Beer, Humbug

Published December 9, 2024 at 1:07 PM EST
Monte and Kaliis visit Hot Plate Brewing Co. to hear about the fundraising event to benefit the Hearth and Home campaign.
1 of 1  — PXL_20241121_224946057.jpg

Kaliis Smtih / NEPM

We start in the Berkshires where the beer is helping our neighbors keep warm through these colder months. To hear more about Hot Plate Brewing Co.’s event this weekend to support their Hearth and Home campaign, we talk with co-owner Mike Dell’Aquila about how a pint can help keep the heat up.

Then, we go off to Greenfield to explore the bounty of local beers, wines, and ciders offered at Ryan & Casey Liquors, where they’ve been uplifting local producers for decades. Kristie Faufaw and Isaac Sissam guide us through the expansive world of beverages produced in the 4 counties and a little beyond.

And, if snow is your thing but the holidays aren't, have we got a concert that’s right up your alley. Erin McKeown is performing an anti-holiday show at The Iron Horse tomorrow, the name of which we cannot say on air, and they join us for Live Music Friday to explore a little bit of the seasonal not-cheer you can enjoy tomorrow night, swears and all.

