The Fabulous 413

Dec. 11, 2024: Echoing times

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 16, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — mr universe for grove.png
Today has a bit of history, a touch of the theatrical, notorious nominees, and a hat to boot.

We look into the past with Myk Freedman and his ancestor’s memoir to get a glimpse of Jewish life in eastern Europe in the early 20th century. Her story is being put on its feet and paired with music in his show, "About this: It Is Not Yet Written," coming to Bombyx on Dec. 12.

Speaking of stages, folx are making them anywhere, including your local brewery. The Valley Players are staging a reading of Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale” for their 2nd Bard in the Bar event on Friday. We speak to president Matteo Pangallo and company members Kiki Drzik and Tracy Grammer about the 400-year appeal of the work and building on-stage community.

And, Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, talks about the incoming president’s pick to lead NASA and how an adorable chapeau-shaped galaxy gives us more information about the stars.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
