Dec. 11, 2024: Echoing times

Today has a bit of history, a touch of the theatrical, notorious nominees, and a hat to boot.

We look into the past with Myk Freedman and his ancestor’s memoir to get a glimpse of Jewish life in eastern Europe in the early 20th century. Her story is being put on its feet and paired with music in his show, "About this: It Is Not Yet Written," coming to Bombyx on Dec. 12.

Speaking of stages, folx are making them anywhere, including your local brewery. The Valley Players are staging a reading of Shakespeare’s “A Winter’s Tale” for their 2nd Bard in the Bar event on Friday. We speak to president Matteo Pangallo and company members Kiki Drzik and Tracy Grammer about the 400-year appeal of the work and building on-stage community.