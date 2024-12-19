© 2024 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 18, 2024: Legacies old, new, and present

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 19, 2024 at 12:26 PM EST
Local music legend Ray Mason plays live music for The Fabulous 413 before performing during First Night Northampton.
Local music legend Ray Mason plays live music for The Fabulous 413 before performing during First Night Northampton.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith is at the Triplex Cinema with the managing director, Ben Elliott.
Kaliis Smith is at the Triplex Cinema with the managing director, Ben Elliott.
More ways to celebrate are coming to close out the year, because it’s good to reflect sometimes and bestow kudos where kudos are due!

We check in with the folx at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, who are celebrating the one year anniversary of their revival. Executive Director Ben Elliott speaks with us about the triumphs and challenges of their first year as a non-profit community cinema, and how the organization’s perspective has shifted as they enter their second year.

And, to continue our preview of First Night performers this week, legendary musician Ray Mason joins us in the studio. In songs and in stories we hear how his incredible tenure in the local scene has evolved into his latest album, “You Never Lose That Grip.”

Plus, although Merriam-Webster has made “polarization" their word-of-the-year, senior-editor and our resident wordster Emily Brewster tells us what words topped the lists for other dictionaries.

Triplex Cinema reflects on one year
Live music with Ray Mason
More words-of-the-year

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
