Dec. 18, 2024: Legacies old, new, and present

We check in with the folx at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, who are celebrating the one year anniversary of their revival. Executive Director Ben Elliott speaks with us about the triumphs and challenges of their first year as a non-profit community cinema, and how the organization’s perspective has shifted as they enter their second year.

And, to continue our preview of First Night performers this week, legendary musician Ray Mason joins us in the studio. In songs and in stories we hear how his incredible tenure in the local scene has evolved into his latest album, “ You Never Lose That Grip .”

Plus, although Merriam-Webster has made “polarization" their word-of-the-year, senior-editor and our resident wordster Emily Brewster tells us what words topped the lists for other dictionaries.

