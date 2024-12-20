Dec. 19, 2024: Music be the bread

Today we're squeezing a LOT of music in to match our energy for the season.

We bring Slant of Light into the studios to perform just before you can catch them at The Drake in Amherst this Friday. Band members Kris Banks, Trevor Healy, Jay Labbe, Kelly L'Heureux, and Josh Owsley give us a small glimpse into their background (and the origin story of two guitars built by one of the members) along with tight interwoven riffs, intricate melodies and dynamic rhythms that will delight all who get to see them on stage.

(And oh yeah, one of Kaliis' bands, Ex-Temper, is also playing that same show, double wins for full disclosure)

Then, it's back to Northampton to continue our immersion into the bands playing First Night. The Mitchells have been a staple of the valley scene for just over 3 decades. What started as a beloved joke from “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has evolved into catchy, heartfelt songs that have resonated through 4 albums. We bring 2/3 of the band to the studio where Caleb Wetmore and Jon Herbert talk about their evolution in sound and the joys of playing First Night after a COVID-forced hiatus.

And, Rep. Jim McGovern speaks with us for the last time in 2024 amid growing concerns over a government shutdown and who will be in charge when the new administration takes over 4 weeks.

Live music with The Mitchells Listen • 15:37

Live music with Slant of Light Listen • 14:17