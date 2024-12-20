© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Dec. 19, 2024: Music be the bread

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published December 20, 2024 at 5:05 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis invite local band The Mitchells to play live music before they play First Night Northampton.
1 of 2  — PXL_20241218_220319216.jpg
Monte and Kaliis invite local band The Mitchells to play live music before they play First Night Northampton.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
2 of 2
U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern is a Democrat from Worcester, Mass.
File Photo / Daily Hampshire Gazette / gazettenet.com

Today we're squeezing a LOT of music in to match our energy for the season.

We bring Slant of Light into the studios to perform just before you can catch them at The Drake in Amherst this Friday. Band members Kris Banks, Trevor Healy, Jay Labbe, Kelly L'Heureux, and Josh Owsley give us a small glimpse into their background (and the origin story of two guitars built by one of the members) along with tight interwoven riffs, intricate melodies and dynamic rhythms that will delight all who get to see them on stage.

(And oh yeah, one of Kaliis' bands, Ex-Temper, is also playing that same show, double wins for full disclosure)

Then, it's back to Northampton to continue our immersion into the bands playing First Night. The Mitchells have been a staple of the valley scene for just over 3 decades. What started as a beloved joke from “Mystery Science Theater 3000” has evolved into catchy, heartfelt songs that have resonated through 4 albums. We bring 2/3 of the band to the studio where Caleb Wetmore and Jon Herbert talk about their evolution in sound and the joys of playing First Night after a COVID-forced hiatus.

And, Rep. Jim McGovern speaks with us for the last time in 2024 amid growing concerns over a government shutdown and who will be in charge when the new administration takes over 4 weeks.

Live music with The Mitchells
Live music with Slant of Light
McGoverning with Rep. Jim McGovern
Dec. 19, 2024

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMcGoverning with McGovernMUSICLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith