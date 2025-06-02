“Gamera v.s. Guiron” at the Shea, Boston Public Radio joins NEPM, Jill Sobule tribute

Today we have something lost, something gained and something re-imagined.

At the Shea Theater this weekend, a kaiju classic is getting a sonic overhaul as Cinemastorm presents an extra special screening of Noriaki Yuasa’s “Gamera v.s. Guiron,” accompanied by a live soundtrack by local composer Galen Huckins and live foley by Jonathan Greber of Skywalker Sound. We talk to both of them to learn about the process.

A pair familiar to the 617 will soon find a place within the 413 as Boston Public Radio begins airing here on NEPM. We chat with hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan about what the eastern shores can bring to the west, and see what they know about the 4 counties of western Massachusetts.

And, many of us were shocked by the death of the singer-songwriter, playwright and activist, Jill Sobule , earlier this month in a house fire. Shows across the country that would have been stops on her tour have now been adapted to be a series of tribute concerts, the first of which is in Northampton. For Live Music Friday, we invite local musician Erin McKeown to play some of Jill’s songs and discuss her legacy before they host the Jillith Fair at The Iron Horse.

