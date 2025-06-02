© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

“Gamera v.s. Guiron” at the Shea, Boston Public Radio joins NEPM, Jill Sobule tribute

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 2, 2025 at 12:10 PM EDT
The "Jilith Fair" at The Iron Horse was a tribute event for musician Jill Sobule who passed away in May 2025
1 of 1  — grove.png
The "Jilith Fair" at The Iron Horse was a tribute event for musician Jill Sobule who passed away in May 2025.
Courtesy of artist / DSP Shows

Today we have something lost, something gained and something re-imagined.

At the Shea Theater this weekend, a kaiju classic is getting a sonic overhaul as Cinemastorm presents an extra special screening of Noriaki Yuasa’s “Gamera v.s. Guiron,” accompanied by a live soundtrack by local composer Galen Huckins and live foley by Jonathan Greber of Skywalker Sound. We talk to both of them to learn about the process.

A pair familiar to the 617 will soon find a place within the 413 as Boston Public Radio begins airing here on NEPM. We chat with hosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan about what the eastern shores can bring to the west, and see what they know about the 4 counties of western Massachusetts.

And, many of us were shocked by the death of the singer-songwriter, playwright and activist, Jill Sobule, earlier this month in a house fire. Shows across the country that would have been stops on her tour have now been adapted to be a series of tribute concerts, the first of which is in Northampton. For Live Music Friday, we invite local musician Erin McKeown to play some of Jill’s songs and discuss her legacy before they host the Jillith Fair at The Iron Horse.

"Gamera v.s. Guiron"
Boston Public Radio
Remembering Jill Sobule

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
