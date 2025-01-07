Jan. 6, 2025: New year, same us

We’re back and ready to face the new year in the four counties of western Massachusetts!

We’re not the only ones; Greenfield Mayor Ginny DeSorgher is completing her first year in office, and we invite her to the studio to reflect on how inaugural time has fared. We explore the triumphs and trials the city has faced under her purview and what’s in store for the growing city in the years to come.

And, we have an action packed double header with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College. He tells us about the incredible journey and findings of the Parker Solar Probe , the closest man-made research unit to the sun.

In addition to being our weekly astronomer, Hameed is also on the board of Amherst Cinemas, so take that Icarus and Christopher Nolan. We’re betting that he might have an opinion or two about the nominees and winners of last night’s Golden Globes.

Greenfield Mayor Ginny DeSorgher