PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Jan. 6, 2025: New year, same us

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published January 7, 2025 at 12:48 PM EST
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — mr universe for grove.png
We’re back and ready to face the new year in the four counties of western Massachusetts!

We’re not the only ones; Greenfield Mayor Ginny DeSorgher is completing her first year in office, and we invite her to the studio to reflect on how inaugural time has fared. We explore the triumphs and trials the city has faced under her purview and what’s in store for the growing city in the years to come.

And, we have an action packed double header with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College. He tells us about the incredible journey and findings of the Parker Solar Probe, the closest man-made research unit to the sun.

In addition to being our weekly astronomer, Hameed is also on the board of Amherst Cinemas, so take that Icarus and Christopher Nolan. We’re betting that he might have an opinion or two about the nominees and winners of last night’s Golden Globes.

Greenfield Mayor Ginny DeSorgher
Mr. Universe
Jan. 6, 2025

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMr. UniverseGOVERNMENT & POLITICSSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
