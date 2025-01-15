© 2025 New England Public Media

Jan. 14, 2025: New dawn

By Kaliis Smith,
Monte Belmonte
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:54 PM EST
Titled "New Musical World," this year's MLK Jr. celebration concert with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will feature Conductor Jeri Lynne Johnson and violinist Melissa White.
We’re looking into legacies of sound, old and not quite as old.

For instance, we’re traveling about 13,000 years in the past with tales by Indigenous people who have been storytelling on this land for millennia. On Jan. 19, the Wendell Meetinghouse will host a presentation of "New Lights in the Dawnland," an audiodocumentary which brings Indigenous voices together to weave the history, story, and song of Northfield and beyond. We speak with producer and archivist Michael Kline and one of the featured voices, David Brule of the Nolumbeka Project, about this important auditory journey.

And this Saturday, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will kick off its annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration concert. We speak with Conductor Jeri-Lynne Johnson and violin soloist Melissa White about the importance of integrated programs, their experiences in musical education, and the ways each of their ensembles are changing the world of symphonic and chamber music. We also talk to the SSO’s own Heather Caisse-Roberts to fill us in on the connections this program continues to bring to the greater Springfield community.

Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
