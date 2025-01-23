Jan. 22, 2025: Civil digital discourse

We’re examining some of our given rights to certain freedoms.

But, how exactly do those freedoms work online? We sit with UMass professor Amir Houmansadr to learn about the nature of the TikTok ban , American digital censorship, and how game theories might help address data security breaches that everyone is nervous about.

We also head to Great Barrington where a theater full of 8th graders is getting a civics and civil rights lesson through a screening of the movie, “Selma,” directed by Ava DuVernay. To learn more about the importance of bringing the movie’s lessons into the present day both in and out of classrooms, we chat with Triplex Cinema creative director Ben Elliot, a handful of observant pre-teens, and Shriley Edgerton , founder of Jacob’s Pillow, community activist and post-movie conversation moderator.

And, we take our hearts back to Philadelphia with Word Nerd Emily Brewster as we delve further into the American Dialect Society’s picks for its many other words-of-the-year. Although there’s only one that gets to be the #1 word, much like other award shows, there’s a lot of other accolades that are given out when a room full of linguists and language enthusiasts come together.

