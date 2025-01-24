Jan. 23, 2025: First we feast

We hear that it’s warming up, but we’ll believe that when we feel it. Today we explore piles of delicious things to warm this extra cold day.

We venture into Northampton to Local Burger and hear how its menu has evolved to center local produce and beef. We speak with Tabitha Salfrank, Joe Igneri, and Lexi Badelucci to help us discover what keeping local has meant for their expanding business, and where they source inspiration for their unlikely burger combinations.

We also invite you to become more familiar with one of Mexico’s most important spirits. On Jan. 24, De La Luz in Holyoke will host a mezcal-pairing dinner, offering folx a chance to educate both mind and palette. We speak with the pair helming the endeavor, Tess Rose Lampert , author of The Essential Tequila & Mezcal Companion, and chef Neftali Duran , about the appeal and nuances of the beverage and what other tasty treats might be included in the event.

And, it’s been an eventful few days since the presidential inauguration on Monday, and Congressman Jim McGovern has much to say about what’s happened so far. We listen to his insights regarding pardons for January 6 insurrectionists, the avalanche of executive orders, and the things that keep him hopeful in these contested times.

CISA Local Hero Spotlight at Local Burger Listen • 15:25

Mezcal pairing Listen • 14:26