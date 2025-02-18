© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 14, 2025: 10 x 13 x Lynch

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
Musician Tim Erikson visits The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday and showcases his instrument collection.
Kaliis Smith is at the Triplex Cinema with the managing director, Ben Elliott.
Today we bring you 13 instruments to hear on both sides of the mountains this weekend.

We head to Pittsfield to the 10 x 10 Upstreet Arts Festival where a celebration of short plays has grown to encompass the entire upstreet arts district and beyond. We chat with the director of the Office of Cultural Development of Pittsfield, Jen Glockner, and one of the festival performers, saxophonist Scott Robinson, who’ll bring 10 saxophones to the occasion, about the 11 days of arts and activities engulfing the city.

And, local musician and ethnomusicologist Tim Eriksen stops by the studio for Live Music Friday before you can catch him in a rare solo show at The Parlor Room. In addition to hearing his interpretation of old American songs and sounds, he brings a bevvy of fascinating instruments with interesting stories for us to explore and keys us into a convention bringing Sacred Harp singing enthusiasts to the valley.

Plus, one of our cinematic heroes is getting a posthumous celebration in Great Barrington. The Triplex Cinema starts their David Lynch festival tomorrow with the film “Wild at Heart,” and we talk with Creative Director Ben Elliott about the impact not just of Lynch’s work and style, but the importance of kicking off the “Time to Wake Up” series with this particular movie.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
