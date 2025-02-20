© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Feb. 19, 2025: Young local horrors

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:11 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Monte and Kaliis explore the Holyoke Children's Museum.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250214_151320590.jpg
Monte and Kaliis explore the Holyoke Children's Museum.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Congratulations parents, you’ve made it halfway through vacation week!

Just in case you still need a little something to get your littles up and going, we get to take a totally age-appropriate journey to the Holyoke Children’s Museum to show us how the city continues to invest in learning and play. We speak with the museum’s program director, Emmy Garick, and operations manager, Julie Cologne, as they let us run around like the kids we are at heart.

Once the kids are done, you might want to relax with seasonal beverages and snacks to boot. Protocol Amherst unexpectedly stumbled into embracing a seasonal menu, with local produce shaping not just its kitchen, but its bar as well. Operations manager Alden Peotter walks us through bringing a cosmopolitan approach to a rural setting and more.

And, the horrors abound at our dictionary in Springfield as Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, makes us face the vocab to describe our fears (with apologies to the logophobes out there).

Holyoke Children's Museum
Protocol Amherst
Scared of the Word Nerd

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREFOODCISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREMERRIAM-WEBSTERWord NerdLANGUAGE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith