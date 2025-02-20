Feb. 19, 2025: Young local horrors

Congratulations parents, you’ve made it halfway through vacation week!

Just in case you still need a little something to get your littles up and going, we get to take a totally age-appropriate journey to the Holyoke Children’s Museum to show us how the city continues to invest in learning and play. We speak with the museum’s program director, Emmy Garick, and operations manager, Julie Cologne, as they let us run around like the kids we are at heart.

Once the kids are done, you might want to relax with seasonal beverages and snacks to boot. Protocol Amherst unexpectedly stumbled into embracing a seasonal menu, with local produce shaping not just its kitchen, but its bar as well. Operations manager Alden Peotter walks us through bringing a cosmopolitan approach to a rural setting and more.

And, the horrors abound at our dictionary in Springfield as Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster , makes us face the vocab to describe our fears (with apologies to the logophobes out there).

Holyoke Children's Museum Listen • 15:56

Protocol Amherst Listen • 15:46