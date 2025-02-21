© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Icy weather, President’s Day protests

By Carrie Saldo
Published February 21, 2025 at 11:26 AM EST
This week’s panel includes reporter Paul Tuthill; Sten Spinella, reporter at The Berkshire Eagle [not pictured]; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Douglas Churchill clears snow from his Shelburne, Massachusetts, driveway.
Carrie Healy / NEPM
Berkshire Towers, a dormitory at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts in North Adams, Massachusetts. The state of Massachusetts wanted to use the building as an emergency shelter for homeless families.
Massachusetts State College Building Authority / mscba.org

Skates seemed like the most efficient means of travel after much of western Mass. received icy weather this week. Why is it so hard to clean-up after winter storms this season?

After a large donation to construct a new art center for the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, State Rep. John Barrett says it is time to look a gift horse in the mouth, but not everyone agrees. We discuss who this donor is and her connection (or lack thereof) to the 413.

What did some protestors have to say about the Trump administration this President’s Day? We dig in and find out.

This week’s panel includes reporter Paul Tuthill; Sten Spinella, reporter at The Berkshire Eagle; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
