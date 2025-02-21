Icy weather, President’s Day protests

Skates seemed like the most efficient means of travel after much of western Mass. received icy weather this week. Why is it so hard to clean-up after winter storms this season?

After a large donation to construct a new art center for the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, State Rep. John Barrett says it is time to look a gift horse in the mouth, but not everyone agrees. We discuss who this donor is and her connection (or lack thereof) to the 413.

What did some protestors have to say about the Trump administration this President’s Day? We dig in and find out.

This week’s panel includes reporter Paul Tuthill; Sten Spinella, reporter at The Berkshire Eagle; and NEPM reporter Adam Frenier.