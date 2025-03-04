March 3, 2025: The maple and space must flow

It’s officially maple season, so we head for the forests to get a taste of the Bay State’s very first agricultural product, and the sweetest by far.

We go as far west as we can to Hancock and Ioka Valley Farm where thousands of maple trees are being tapped to bring sweetness to our tables. Co-owner and third-generation farmer Missy Leab walks us through her farm's journey in maple production and how agro-forestry fits into the farm’s greater mission, including some delicious lemonade and some super cute cows. We also hear from Ben Crockett, Climate Smart Agricultural program manager at Berkshire Agricultural Ventures , to help us put forestry into a better perspective for local farms.