The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

March 3, 2025: The maple and space must flow

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 4, 2025 at 1:05 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 kicks off the maple season at Ioka Valley Farm.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250227_172808869.jpg
The Fabulous 413 kicks off the maple season at Ioka Valley Farm.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

It’s officially maple season, so we head for the forests to get a taste of the Bay State’s very first agricultural product, and the sweetest by far.

We go as far west as we can to Hancock and Ioka Valley Farm where thousands of maple trees are being tapped to bring sweetness to our tables. Co-owner and third-generation farmer Missy Leab walks us through her farm's journey in maple production and how agro-forestry fits into the farm’s greater mission, including some delicious lemonade and some super cute cows. We also hear from Ben Crockett, Climate Smart Agricultural program manager at Berkshire Agricultural Ventures, to help us put forestry into a better perspective for local farms.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, stumbles into the rocky territory of "astroturf astronauts" as a certain owner of Amazon prepares to send a mission of hand selected women on a space voyage. And, we take a quick pause from science to rundown of the Oscars.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREMr. UniverseSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
