March 4, 2025: Only us

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 5, 2025 at 11:43 AM EST
Monte and Kaliis visit R. Michelson Galleries to see Mo Willem's latest benefit exhibition.
Monte and Kaliis visit R. Michelson Galleries to see Mo Willem's latest benefit exhibition.
Monte and Kaliis interview the executive director of Images Cinema, Dan Hudson.
Monte and Kaliis interview the executive director of Images Cinema, Dan Hudson.
In the words of John M. McCrea, "we are widening the corridors and adding more lanes."

In one case, this means expanding where art can go and who gets to make it. At Berkshire Community College, the Justice Dance Performance Project is presenting “Unmuting,” a piece that highlights the lives of incarcerated people in their own words and movements. We talk with director Judy Dworin about the importance of getting these tales outside both for the storyteller and audience.

It is also in making more space for the art we love. In Williamstown, Images Cinema is making a huge push to raise funds to double their screening capabilities, and we sit with Executive Director Dan Hudson to talk about the need for more screen time, discuss the Oscars, and highlight the community built in each curated showing.

And, speaking of community, we find out how, once again, bunnies are bringing us together to help those in need. Author and illustrator Mo Willems joins us at R. Michelson Galleries to discuss his new book, "Me and Other Bunnies," and this year’s benefit exhibition. We learn how to relate to one another while still staying true to oneself with animals, the cutest way to bring a little unity wherever you are.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
