March 17, 2025: Right next door

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:22 PM EDT
"Lamentations of Nezahualcóyotl," translated and retold by Ilan Stavans, is an upcoming publication from Restless Books.
"Lamentations of Nezahualcóyotl," translated and retold by Ilan Stavans, is an upcoming publication from Restless Books.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We’re digging into the past by bringing history up to the present, transcending language barriers and questioning colonization. “Lamentations of Nezahualcóyotl” is a new book of poems translated and retold by Amherst College professor, Restless Books founder and friend of the show Ilan Stavans. We find out where this work resides in the Mesoamerican timeline, the living languages that have kept it alive, the role colonialism has played in its journey and the ways language, written and oral, keeps time of its own.

Since we could always use another star or two in the neighborhood, our resident astronomer, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, introduces us to our cosmic next door neighbor, Barnard’s star. Will we find those new stars with funding cuts at every juncture? There may be conjectures about that as well...

"Lamentations of Nezahualcóyotl"
Barnard's star

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
