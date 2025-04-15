April 14, 2025: Re-imagining 413 Day

Although the United States was never specifically a penal colony, it is hard to deny that systematic penal labor was crucial to the founding of the nation. We think it’s important to consider as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

So today, we look at an art exhibit at Wistariahurst Museum that highlights the carceral system as we know it today. “ Prison Reimagined " is a collection of artwork depicting U.S. presidents by incarcerated folx, organized by artistic director Caddell “Monty” Kivett from inside a correctional facility in North Carolina. We chat with Kivett and Wistariahurst’s director, Megan Seiler, about the power of this display and some of the systematic roadblocks that stood in the way.

We also bring you back in time to yesterday’s party to celebrate 413 Day in Easthampton. We show you what Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll had to say when she stopped by the festivities and delivered a present from the Governor in person and in writing!