April 14, 2025: Re-imagining 413 Day

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 15, 2025 at 10:52 AM EDT
"Prison Reimagined" at Wistariahurst Museum is a collection of works that highlight the experience of incarcerated people in the United States.
"Prison Reimagined" at Wistariahurst Museum is a collection of works that highlight the experience of incarcerated people in the United States.
Curtousy / Wistariahurst Museum

Although the United States was never specifically a penal colony, it is hard to deny that systematic penal labor was crucial to the founding of the nation. We think it’s important to consider as we prepare to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Revolutionary War.

So today, we look at an art exhibit at Wistariahurst Museum that highlights the carceral system as we know it today. “Prison Reimagined" is a collection of artwork depicting U.S. presidents by incarcerated folx, organized by artistic director Caddell “Monty” Kivett from inside a correctional facility in North Carolina. We chat with Kivett and Wistariahurst’s director, Megan Seiler, about the power of this display and some of the systematic roadblocks that stood in the way.

We also bring you back in time to yesterday’s party to celebrate 413 Day in Easthampton. We show you what Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll had to say when she stopped by the festivities and delivered a present from the Governor in person and in writing!

And, we received another present on that stage from Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, all while exploring the ways that galaxies are formed and photographed!

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
