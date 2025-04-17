© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

April 16, 2025: Markets and music galore

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published April 17, 2025 at 9:40 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 visits Marketplace at Gasoline Alley.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250415_161651390.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Marketplace at Gasoline Alley.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We are covering a lot of ground.

Including a brand new venture for a collective right here in town, Marketplace at Gasoline Alley, a collective effort of 5 entrepreneurs who are expanding their offerings attached to the Urban Food Brood. We speak with some of the folx who’ve settled into this new spot, Kate Forest and Missy Doe of Forest Doe Botanicals and Kristina Marie Denson of Journey’s Lemonade (with the CUTEST CAMEO by the business namesake), and find out how collaborative economics can work right in our own backyard.

And, we sample a 35-year career in folk music bringing all that experience and versatility to The Parlor Room stage next weekend. David Wilcox started playing guitar in college in the eighties and hasn’t stopped since, and we pepper the singer-songwriter about his Canadian doppelgänger, his greatest inspirations and the shifts in the musical landscape, both esoteric and physical.

Plus, resident wordster Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, explores a listener question about the contexts of the dictionary’s citations while Kaliis accidentally side steps into a question about curing meats.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
