April 16, 2025: Markets and music galore

We are covering a lot of ground.

Including a brand new venture for a collective right here in town, Marketplace at Gasoline Alley , a collective effort of 5 entrepreneurs who are expanding their offerings attached to the Urban Food Brood . We speak with some of the folx who’ve settled into this new spot, Kate Forest and Missy Doe of Forest Doe Botanicals and Kristina Marie Denson of Journey’s Lemonade (with the CUTEST CAMEO by the business namesake), and find out how collaborative economics can work right in our own backyard.

And, we sample a 35-year career in folk music bringing all that experience and versatility to The Parlor Room stage next weekend . David Wilcox started playing guitar in college in the eighties and hasn’t stopped since, and we pepper the singer-songwriter about his Canadian doppelgänger, his greatest inspirations and the shifts in the musical landscape, both esoteric and physical.