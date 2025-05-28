Odenong Powwow, Word Nerd

Say the name, say the name, because word on the common is that this weekend is a time of celebration.

In Amherst, many Indigenous and First Nation peoples from the northeast and across the continent will gather for the 5th annual Odenong Powwow in song, dance, food, craft and more. Founder, organizer and multi-disciplinary artist Justin Beatty joins us to talk about sustaining the event, the nuances to learn about the traditions and peoples at the only powwow in the five college area and how this event is a perfect place to create common ground.