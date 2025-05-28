© 2025 New England Public Media

Odenong Powwow, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published May 28, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
The 5th annual Odenong Powwow is a regional celebration for Indigenous and First Nations people in the north east and beyond.
The 5th annual Odenong Powwow is a regional celebration for Indigenous and First Nations people in the north east and beyond.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Say the name, say the name, because word on the common is that this weekend is a time of celebration.

In Amherst, many Indigenous and First Nation peoples from the northeast and across the continent will gather for the 5th annual Odenong Powwow in song, dance, food, craft and more. Founder, organizer and multi-disciplinary artist Justin Beatty joins us to talk about sustaining the event, the nuances to learn about the traditions and peoples at the only powwow in the five college area and how this event is a perfect place to create common ground.

And, Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is talking truth and taking names as we talk about eponyms large, small, unlikely and far beyond just album titles.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
