© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Live music with THUS LOVE and Ali McGuirk, reflecting the Fourth

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 7, 2025 at 3:46 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
THUS LOVE participates in one of The Fabulous 413's concert pop-ups at the Green River Festival.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250622_195217366.jpg
THUS LOVE participates in one of The Fabulous 413's concert pop-ups at the Green River Festival.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Ali McGuirk participates in one of The Fabulous 413's concert pop-ups at the Green River Festival.
2 of 2  — PXL_20250621_160629249.jpg
Ali McGuirk participates in one of The Fabulous 413's concert pop-ups at the Green River Festival.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today as the nation looks back in time 249 years at the Declaration of Independence, we take you back to only two weeks ago when we hosted a series of pop-up concerts at the Green River Festival.

Brattleboro glam, post-rock, new wave band THUS LOVE plays songs from their new album, “All Pleasure.” We hear about how their DIY house concert aesthetic has influenced all aspects of their group from touring to songwriting to general philosophy.

Bay State-grown Ali McGuirk has transitioned her songwriting from 3-chord pop mimicry into jazzy and soulful R&B tunes. We hear about what led to that change in style through songs from her forthcoming album on Northampton label Signature Sounds.

Plus, a quick rundown of where you can commemorate the Fourth of July with the words of Frederick Douglass read by Clark University professor Ousmane Power-Greene and a list of where you can see fireworks in the area to boot.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURELive Music SessionsMUSICPower of HistoryHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith