Live music with THUS LOVE and Ali McGuirk, reflecting the Fourth

Today as the nation looks back in time 249 years at the Declaration of Independence, we take you back to only two weeks ago when we hosted a series of pop-up concerts at the Green River Festival.

Brattleboro glam, post-rock, new wave band THUS LOVE plays songs from their new album, “All Pleasure.” We hear about how their DIY house concert aesthetic has influenced all aspects of their group from touring to songwriting to general philosophy.

Bay State-grown Ali McGuirk has transitioned her songwriting from 3-chord pop mimicry into jazzy and soulful R&B tunes. We hear about what led to that change in style through songs from her forthcoming album on Northampton label Signature Sounds .