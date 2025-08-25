Transformance 35, Mr. Universe

Look who’s back from vacation, us! And look at who else is about to have their vacation end, your kids!

But going back to fun arts programming can take some of the sting off of that, and there’s a summer send off that helps to benefit these programs while bringing the local music community together, Transformance 35 . We speak with one of the organizers of the event, Steve Sanderson of Northampton Arts Council , about the event and this year’s theme, “Immigrant Song.” And we hear from one of the bands performing at tomorrow’s massive festivities, Big Yellow Taxi , and learn what continues to appeal about the songs of musician Joni Mitchell.