The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Transformance 35, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 25, 2025 at 1:30 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to Transformance 35 organizer Steve Sanderson of Northampton Arts Council and band members of Joni Mitchell cover band Big Yellow Taxi.
The Fabulous 413 talks to Transformance 35 organizer Steve Sanderson of Northampton Arts Council and band members of Joni Mitchell cover band Big Yellow Taxi.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Look who’s back from vacation, us! And look at who else is about to have their vacation end, your kids!

But going back to fun arts programming can take some of the sting off of that, and there’s a summer send off that helps to benefit these programs while bringing the local music community together, Transformance 35. We speak with one of the organizers of the event, Steve Sanderson of Northampton Arts Council, about the event and this year’s theme, “Immigrant Song.” And we hear from one of the bands performing at tomorrow’s massive festivities, Big Yellow Taxi, and learn what continues to appeal about the songs of musician Joni Mitchell.

Plus Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Hampshire College talks about how Kainaat Studios is encouraging millions of folx to watch the next lunar eclipse. He also tells us to pay attention to a planet near-ish to us in Alpha Centauri, and the astronomical themes in a Josh Ritter song you might hear this weekend at the Arcadia Folk Festival.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith