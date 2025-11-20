Born Free Food Pantry, musician Jude Roberts, Word Nerd

As NEPM’s Hunger Awareness Week continues, we head to another newer pantry just up the road from us here in Springfield. Born Free Food Pantry was born from a need in the Six Corners neighborhood to give the community access to food and services that generally aren’t as readily available. We speak with founders Charlie Holmes and Terrence Lee and other volunteers about feeding the people’s needs through faith and more.

We also have an extra rare Live Music Wednesday with Jude Roberts , who we last saw as part of The Mammals. He’s got songs all his own and a beautiful take on catchy folk in his latest album, " The Olive and the Vine .” We give you a preview before you can see him for yourself at The Dream Away Lodge in Becket on Nov. 21.