The Brick House, Crabapple Farm, 'The Night We Rode'

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:58 PM EST
The Fabulous 413 speaks to playwright Mercedes Loving-Manley and actor Terrell James Jones about the play, "The Night We Rode."
Hunger awareness week continues here at NEPM, so we take you into one of the newest of the 199 community centers supported by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, The Brick House in Turners Falls. Executive Director Tom Taffe brings us into his small-but-mighty food pantry and tells us about the innovative and collaborative effort across several organizations in Montague to fight hunger.

We head to Chesterfield to a small but incredibly diverse farm that is no stranger to both SNAP and HIP as they not only impact people who need food assistance, but the farmers supplying produce for those programs, too. Rachel and Tevis Roberston-Goldberg show us the incredible array of things they produce at Crabapple Farm from livestock to houseplants to produce and more, and the effect that federal and state programs have on us all.

A new play at CitySpace in Easthampton about the fateful accident that paralyzed soul legend Teddy Pendergrass and scandalized his career opens Nov. 21. “The Night We Rode” takes a new approach to looking at these events, and we speak with playwright Mercedes Loving-Manley and main actor Terrell James Jones about humanizing the people in history and what is left behind when getting a new play on its feet.

The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightCOMMUNITY ACTIONHUNGERFOODTHEATERHISTORY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
