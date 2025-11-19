The Brick House, Crabapple Farm, 'The Night We Rode'

Hunger awareness week continues here at NEPM, so we take you into one of the newest of the 199 community centers supported by the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts , The Brick House in Turners Falls. Executive Director Tom Taffe brings us into his small-but-mighty food pantry and tells us about the innovative and collaborative effort across several organizations in Montague to fight hunger.

We head to Chesterfield to a small but incredibly diverse farm that is no stranger to both SNAP and HIP as they not only impact people who need food assistance, but the farmers supplying produce for those programs, too. Rachel and Tevis Roberston-Goldberg show us the incredible array of things they produce at Crabapple Farm from livestock to houseplants to produce and more, and the effect that federal and state programs have on us all.