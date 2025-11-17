© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Turn It Up CDs, Misty Blues band, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 17, 2025 at 12:45 PM EST
Guitarist Cam Bencivenga, lead singer Gina Coleman, and bassist Diego Mongue are in the NEPM office space.
1 of 1  — PXL_20240126_210341269.jpg
Guitarist Cam Bencivenga, Misty Blues lead singer Gina Coleman, and bassist Diego Mongue are in the NEPM office space.
NEPM

Today on The Fabulous 413, we visit the subterranean home of a legacy western Mass. business that is about to change hands. Turn It Up CDs and More! took over a basement in Northampton 30 years ago and the owners, Patrick Pezzati and Chandra Hancock, are now turning over the keys to one of their longtime employees, Carson Arnold, who started shopping there when he was 10-years-old. We hear about how a store selling physical media has managed to weather 3 decades of digital incursion.

And, if you were looking for a fun way to support the March for The Food Bank coming up in just over a week and can’t walk any part of 43 miles, State Street Fruit Store and Cooper’s Corner are collecting donations with a chance to win a goody bag filled with wine and more. For this week’s Thunderdome, we visit State St, to taste some indigenous Eastern Bloc grapes with our wine snob friends.

Plus, for Live Music Friday we welcome back Gina Coleman and Diego Mongue of the Berkshire-based Misty Blues who will bring their well-rooted blues at De La Luz Soundstage in Holyoke tonight.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
