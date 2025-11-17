Turn It Up CDs, Misty Blues band, Wine Thunderdome

Today on The Fabulous 413, we visit the subterranean home of a legacy western Mass. business that is about to change hands. Turn It Up CDs and More! took over a basement in Northampton 30 years ago and the owners, Patrick Pezzati and Chandra Hancock, are now turning over the keys to one of their longtime employees, Carson Arnold, who started shopping there when he was 10-years-old. We hear about how a store selling physical media has managed to weather 3 decades of digital incursion.

And, if you were looking for a fun way to support the March for The Food Bank coming up in just over a week and can’t walk any part of 43 miles, State Street Fruit Store and Cooper’s Corner are collecting donations with a chance to win a goody bag filled with wine and more. For this week’s Thunderdome, we visit State St, to taste some indigenous Eastern Bloc grapes with our wine snob friends.