Hope Center of the Arts, Instrument Petting Zoo, Mr. Universe

We have a cure for your Mondays. It’s music! Music is the cure!

A new venue that we just saw last month is getting ready to launch right into a new concert series. The Hope Center for the Arts in Springfield is reviving its former days as the city center and is announcing its inaugural 2025-2026 season of performances, and we chat with Isaac Eddy, Lorenzo Gaines and Kyle Homestead about the line-up.

In Northampton, making your own music is encouraged. The Northampton Community Music Center is hosting an Instrument Petting Zoo tomorrow, inviting all walks and ages of folx to their building to test out new ways of making sound. Vocalist, bassist, current digital co-ordinator and former student of the center Indë Francis lets us test out some of the instruments that’ll be available to the public for the event.