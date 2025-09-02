© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Hurricane Katrina anniversary with Nan Parati, live music with Kinan Azmeh

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:25 PM EDT
The Fabulous 413 hosts clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and the founder of Antenna Cloud Farm, Michi Wiancko, for music and conversation.
The Fabulous 413 hosts clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and the founder of Antenna Cloud Farm, Michi Wiancko, for music and conversation.
The Fabulous 413 visits Elmer's in Ashfield to talk to the new owners and Nan Parati, 20 years after she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina.
The Fabulous 413 visits Elmer's in Ashfield to talk to the new owners and Nan Parati, 20 years after she was displaced by Hurricane Katrina.
20 years ago today, the nation watched as Hurricane Katrina broke the levees of New Orleans, flooding the wards, destroying infrastructure, devastating communities and taking lives.

And today on the Fab 413, we speak with one person displaced by the hurricane, who has now become a ubiquitous fixture in western Massachusetts. Nan Parati has been making signs for businesses, events, and festivals for 4 decades, but when Katrina left her stranded in the Northeast, she built herself into Ashfield’s cultural and culinary landscape by taking over Elmer’s Store, now called the Elmer’s Community Center.

We sit with Parati on this anniversary to get the full story of amazing coincidences and meet the folx running the new cafe in the legendary space.

We also hear the melange of sounds that permeate the music of clarinetist and composer Kinan Azmeh for Live Music Friday, learn about woodwinds in his native home of Syria and discuss importance of music in a changing world before he joins his ensemble, CityBand, at Antenna Cloud Farm (ACF).

Plus, ACF founder Michi Wiancko speaks to us about what it’s like to play with Azmeh in the Silkroad Ensemble.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
