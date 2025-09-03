© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Mike's Maze, QueerCore Fest

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 3, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to Ben Delozier and Issley, the organizers behind QueerCore Fest.
1 of 2  — IMG_6110.JPG
The Fabulous 413 talks to Ben Delozier and Issley, the organizers behind QueerCore Fest.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Monte and Kaliis visit Mike's Maze in Sunderland, MA.
2 of 2  — PXL_20240916_154821020.jpg
Monte and Kaliis visit Mike's Maze in Sunderland, MA.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

t’s birthday time because a local farm is celebrating its time with agro-tourism and its four acres of festivities.

Mike’s Maze is celebrating 25 years with its maize labyrinth, so we head to Sunderland to take in this year’s attraction and learn about the maze’s origins and early themes with the eponymous Mike Wissemann and Will Sillin, the artist who designed and cut the first 11 mazes. We also learn about the transition to the current team building the attraction, Dave and Jess Marsh Wissemann, and the lessons learned along the way to keep people coming back.

Then, we head to Easthampton where 13 bands over 2 days will take over the stage at CitySpace for a punk festival like no other. QueerCore Fest is hitting its stride for the second year, and we learn from organizers Ben Delozier and Issley about this year’s line up, last year’s lessons, and the importance of gathering queer community for a mutual aid cause.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREAGRICULTURELGBTQIA+EVENTSCOMMUNITY ACTION
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith