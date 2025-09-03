Mike's Maze, QueerCore Fest

t’s birthday time because a local farm is celebrating its time with agro-tourism and its four acres of festivities.

Mike’s Maze is celebrating 25 years with its maize labyrinth, so we head to Sunderland to take in this year’s attraction and learn about the maze’s origins and early themes with the eponymous Mike Wissemann and Will Sillin, the artist who designed and cut the first 11 mazes. We also learn about the transition to the current team building the attraction, Dave and Jess Marsh Wissemann , and the lessons learned along the way to keep people coming back.