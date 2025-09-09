Music with Ron Sexsmith, cookbook "Heartland Masala," Mountain Orchard apples

We’re digging into a bit of delicious history and listening to decades of dedication

We sit with mother-son authors Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji, who’ve combined their talents to release the cookbook, “ Heartland Masala .” The book is an amazing and tasty snapshot not just of cultures within one family, but nestled in history, too. We learn about their interpersonal connections, Jyoti’s incredible career trajectory from medicine to measuring cups and Auyon’s evolution from musician in the band, Darlingside , to recipe consultant to budding food historian. And, we tell you how you can ask all your own questions about their recipes at their book launch this Tuesday at Daily Operation in Easthampton.

We have an extra rare Live Music Monday with veteran singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith before he plays at the Iron Horse Sep. 9. We get to hear first-hand the thrice Juno award winner play selections from his brand new eighteenth album, “Hangover Terrace,” released 40 years after his first self-published work.