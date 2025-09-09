© 2025 New England Public Media

Music with Ron Sexsmith, cookbook "Heartland Masala," Mountain Orchard apples

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT
Singer-songwriter plays live music on The Fabulous 413.
1 of 2  — IMG_6258.JPG
Singer-songwriter plays live music on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The authors of cookbook "Heartland Masala," Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji, talk to The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — heartland masala.png
The authors of cookbook "Heartland Masala," Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji, talk to The Fabulous 413.
Courtesy

We’re digging into a bit of delicious history and listening to decades of dedication

We sit with mother-son authors Jyoti and Auyon Mukharji, who’ve combined their talents to release the cookbook, “Heartland Masala.” The book is an amazing and tasty snapshot not just of cultures within one family, but nestled in history, too. We learn about their interpersonal connections, Jyoti’s incredible career trajectory from medicine to measuring cups and Auyon’s evolution from musician in the band, Darlingside, to recipe consultant to budding food historian. And, we tell you how you can ask all your own questions about their recipes at their book launch this Tuesday at Daily Operation in Easthampton.

We have an extra rare Live Music Monday with veteran singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith before he plays at the Iron Horse Sep. 9. We get to hear first-hand the thrice Juno award winner play selections from his brand new eighteenth album, “Hangover Terrace,” released 40 years after his first self-published work.

Plus, we peruse the many fruits of Mountain Orchard in Granville with co-owner Chris Teter and learn how the trees on their many acres have shifted and grown over the past 100+ years now that apple season is upon us.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
