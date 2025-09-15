Northampton mayoral race part 4, BPR in the 413, Wine Thunderdome

We conclude our week of chatting with the 4 candidates running for mayor of Northampton ahead of the preliminary elections this coming Tuesday. Jillian Duclos is pivoting from her role at the Downtown Northampton Association to seek the leadership seat for the city of Northampton. As the only renter of the four candidates, she shares her perspective on considering small businesses in the future of the city, how housing fits into that picture and the importance of providing space for community voices.

We also check in with our friends on the other side of the state, hosts of BPR Jim Braude and Margery Eagan, who will bring their 617-based show in extended form to our 413-based studios next week just in time for the Big E. They let us know how you can help them have an even better time west of Worcester.