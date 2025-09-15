© 2025 New England Public Media

Northampton mayoral race part 4, BPR in the 413, Wine Thunderdome

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 15, 2025 at 3:36 PM EDT
We conclude our week of chatting with the 4 candidates running for mayor of Northampton ahead of the preliminary elections this coming Tuesday. Jillian Duclos is pivoting from her role at the Downtown Northampton Association to seek the leadership seat for the city of Northampton. As the only renter of the four candidates, she shares her perspective on considering small businesses in the future of the city, how housing fits into that picture and the importance of providing space for community voices.

We also check in with our friends on the other side of the state, hosts of BPR Jim Braude and Margery Eagan, who will bring their 617-based show in extended form to our 413-based studios next week just in time for the Big E. They let us know how you can help them have an even better time west of Worcester.

And, the Wine thunderdome takes a small reset in the basement of its origins, and while we pit two Pinot Noirs against each other at State Street Fruit Store, our tie-breaker and mayoral journey companion, NEPM's Nirvani Williams, helps us to explore the whys of wine tasting and building a palette.

