© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

6 Town initiative, 'The Big E Book,' possible life on Mars

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 16, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The family of authors Ashley, Jesse and Dylan Kelleher talk to The Fabulous 413 about "The Big E Book."
1 of 2  — IMG_6396.JPG
The family of authors Ashley, Jesse and Dylan Kelleher talk to The Fabulous 413 about "The Big E Book."
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Schools are a hot topic for this year's election cycle, and in Franklin County, there could a big on the horizon. Faced with a declining school-aged population, 6 Towns is seeking to create a sustainable educational future by merging into one regional district. We speak with members of the Six Town Regionalization planning board, Greg Snedeker, Deb Potee and Deb Loomer, and Gill moderator and parent Isaac Bingham about the 5-year study that encouraged this change and how to learn more before voting on the issue in November.

And, The Big E is now in full swing just across the river from the NEPM studios, and there’s an amazing small scale introduction to the festival for littles, by littles. Ashley, Jesse and Dylan Kelleher are the authors of “The Big E Book,” detailing some of the fun things you can get up to at the fair, and we talk with the trio about their own connections to the Eastern States Exposition.

Plus, last week, NASA announced possible biosignatures found on Mars. Are they proof of extraterrestrial life, or getting our hopes up just to be dashed once again? We sit with Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, to explore the details and possibilities.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSFESTIVALSELECTIONSEDUCATIONMr. UniverseSCIENCE
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith