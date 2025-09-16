6 Town initiative, 'The Big E Book,' possible life on Mars

Schools are a hot topic for this year's election cycle, and in Franklin County, there could a big on the horizon. Faced with a declining school-aged population, 6 Towns is seeking to create a sustainable educational future by merging into one regional district. We speak with members of the Six Town Regionalization planning board, Greg Snedeker, Deb Potee and Deb Loomer, and Gill moderator and parent Isaac Bingham about the 5-year study that encouraged this change and how to learn more before voting on the issue in November.

And, The Big E is now in full swing just across the river from the NEPM studios, and there’s an amazing small scale introduction to the festival for littles, by littles. Ashley, Jesse and Dylan Kelleher are the authors of “ The Big E Book ,” detailing some of the fun things you can get up to at the fair, and we talk with the trio about their own connections to the Eastern States Exposition.