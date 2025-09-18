© 2025 New England Public Media

The Fabulous 413
The Fabulous 413

Immigrant rights benefit, Ashfield FilmFest, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 18, 2025 at 11:36 AM EDT
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
1 of 1  — word nerd for grove.png
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

Today we explore stars of screen, stage, page and mutual aid.

On the page, we’re taking notes from the Shelburne Falls Welcome Committee, who are co-hosting a benefit for immigrant rights with the FCCPR Rapid Response Network on Sep. 21. "It Can’t Happen Here: A Benefit for Immigrant Rights" is an event that will bring together activists, poets, musicians, storytellers and immigration lawyers to raise funds to help their efforts, LUCE, PV Workers Center and the Franklin County People's Fund. We speak with committee member Lynn Benander and a featured poet for the event, Martín Espada, to learn more about the mission and their ongoing work to aid those striving to become Americans.

And, just down the road in Ashfield, birthplace of Cecil B. DeMille, a celebration of western Massachusetts on proverbial celluloid will take place this weekend. The 15th annual Ashfield FilmFest happens this weekend, highlighting the filmmaking endeavors of our neighbors in short and feature length films. We speak with organizer Christopher Seward and one of the stars of this year’s feature film, June Millington, about the appeal of moviemaking in the hilltowns.

And Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, takes us on perhaps our nerdiest venture yet as we question the validity of prepositional positions, get to where we’re going and see how we’ve arrived over the centuries.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher "Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
