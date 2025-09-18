Immigrant rights benefit, Ashfield FilmFest, Word Nerd

Today we explore stars of screen, stage, page and mutual aid.

On the page, we’re taking notes from the Shelburne Falls Welcome Committee , who are co-hosting a benefit for immigrant rights with the FCCPR Rapid Response Network on Sep. 21. "It Can’t Happen Here: A Benefit for Immigrant Rights" is an event that will bring together activists, poets, musicians, storytellers and immigration lawyers to raise funds to help their efforts, LUCE, PV Workers Center and the Franklin County People's Fund. We speak with committee member Lynn Benander and a featured poet for the event, Martín Espada , to learn more about the mission and their ongoing work to aid those striving to become Americans.

And, just down the road in Ashfield, birthplace of Cecil B. DeMille , a celebration of western Massachusetts on proverbial celluloid will take place this weekend. The 15th annual Ashfield FilmFest happens this weekend, highlighting the filmmaking endeavors of our neighbors in short and feature length films. We speak with organizer Christopher Seward and one of the stars of this year’s feature film, June Millington, about the appeal of moviemaking in the hilltowns.