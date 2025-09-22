LIVE at FreshGrass

We are in the Berkshires as we say goodbye to summer and hello to FreshGrass.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The FreshGrass Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams will feature grassroots music from a swath of diverse genres. Today on the show we will hear music from Juno Award, Americana Music Award, and Steve Martin Banjo Prize recipient Allison de Groot , who pairs her extraordinary picking with the percussive dance of Nic Gareiss .

And we’ll hear more music from the Grammy Award-winning composer, cellist, and vocalist and Silk Road Ensemble member, Mike Block , who tells us about his new commission inspired by the architectural work of Frank Lloyd Wright and previews the work with help from Zachariah Hickman on bass, Joe K. Walsh on mandolin and fellow Silk Road Ensemble member Kevork Mourad with live animated visuals.