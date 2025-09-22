© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

LIVE at FreshGrass

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:59 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 is joined by banjoist Allison de Groot with percussive dance from Nic Gareiss.
1 of 2  — PXL_20250919_165333697.jpg
The Fabulous 413 is joined by banjoist Allison de Groot with percussive dance from Nic Gareiss.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from cellist Mike Block with accompaniment from Zachariah Hickman on bass, Joe K. Walsh on mandolin and Kevork Mourad with live animated visuals.
2 of 2  — PXL_20250919_162435362.jpg
The Fabulous 413 hears live music from cellist Mike Block with accompaniment from Zachariah Hickman on bass, Joe K. Walsh on mandolin and Kevork Mourad with live animated visuals.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We are in the Berkshires as we say goodbye to summer and hello to FreshGrass.

This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The FreshGrass Festival at Mass MoCA in North Adams will feature grassroots music from a swath of diverse genres. Today on the show we will hear music from Juno Award, Americana Music Award, and Steve Martin Banjo Prize recipient Allison de Groot, who pairs her extraordinary picking with the percussive dance of Nic Gareiss.

And we’ll hear more music from the Grammy Award-winning composer, cellist, and vocalist and Silk Road Ensemble member, Mike Block, who tells us about his new commission inspired by the architectural work of Frank Lloyd Wright and previews the work with help from Zachariah Hickman on bass, Joe K. Walsh on mandolin and fellow Silk Road Ensemble member Kevork Mourad with live animated visuals.

Plus, we glimpse into what else FreshGrass has in store and explore the institute’s home base, Studio 9 at Porches with the FreshGrass Foundation’s director of programming, Ollie Chanoff, FreshGrass Institute Director Sue Killam and Mass MoCA General Manager of Events Addie MacDonald.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFESTIVALSEVENTSLive Music Sessions
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith