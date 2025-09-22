Read & Resist, Double Edge Theatre, McGoverning with McGovern

Today is jam packed with theater, books and government.

One of those things is not like the others, but accidentally ties them together. We talk with Congressman Jim McGovern as he explores free speech in this country as censors come for Jimmy Kimmel, the UN’s recent declaration that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and much more.

A book fair in Northampton this weekend will encourage engagement with the first amendment through books. The 2nd annual Read & Resist Fest will bring authors, activists, workshops and more together in this social justice and literature event. We chat with organizer Hannah Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing about what this new year brings.

And, a theater collaboration at Double Edge Theatre seeks to meld continents, folklores and people into a work of restoration. We speak with creator Ebony Noelle Mitchell of Jupiter Performance Studio about “ again, the watercarriers : Ceremonies from in the name of the m/other tree” before it opens tomorrow.