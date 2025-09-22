© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Read & Resist, Double Edge Theatre, McGoverning with McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 22, 2025 at 12:41 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Fabulous 413 talks to author Hannah Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing about the 2nd annual Read & Resist Fest.
1 of 1  — Untitled-1-Recovered.png
The Fabulous 413 talks to author Hannah Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing about the 2nd annual Read & Resist Fest.
Courtesy / Interlink Publishing

Today is jam packed with theater, books and government.

One of those things is not like the others, but accidentally ties them together. We talk with Congressman Jim McGovern as he explores free speech in this country as censors come for Jimmy Kimmel, the UN’s recent declaration that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and much more.

A book fair in Northampton this weekend will encourage engagement with the first amendment through books. The 2nd annual Read & Resist Fest will bring authors, activists, workshops and more together in this social justice and literature event. We chat with organizer Hannah Moushabeck of Interlink Publishing about what this new year brings.

And, a theater collaboration at Double Edge Theatre seeks to meld continents, folklores and people into a work of restoration. We speak with creator Ebony Noelle Mitchell of Jupiter Performance Studio about “again, the watercarriers: Ceremonies from in the name of the m/other tree” before it opens tomorrow.

Plus, the creatives at Adams Theater are incorporating a fundraiser with what they do best, creating space for innovative performance. We speak with founder Yina Moore, cellist Coleman Itzkoff and choreographer Or Schraiber about showing love for small theaters and the premiere of “The Cello Player.”

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREBOOKSCOMMUNITY ACTIONTHEATERMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
See stories by Kaliis Smith