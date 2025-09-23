Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys, Images Cinema upgrades, Mr. Universe

We’re covering the full breadth of the Bay State and a pinch of the sky.

Mass Humanities is honoring those with particularly interesting and important stories to tell about Massachusetts, and their second honoree might be best known for “Shipping up to Boston.” We talk to Storyteller of the Year recipient Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys , as well as Brian Boyles of Mass Humanities about the award, the legacy of the band and how you can attend the ceremony .

We also head up to Williamstown where a beloved movie theater is about to get a facelift. Images Cinema is about to shift its programming around in order to begin construction on their theater’s mitosis, where their 120-seat theater will divide into two 70 and 19-seat theaters. We chat with director Dan Hudson about the change, the partners stepping in to help screen movies around the north Berkshires during construction.