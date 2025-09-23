© 2025 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys, Images Cinema upgrades, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published September 23, 2025 at 11:39 AM EDT
The Fabulous 413 talks to Images Cinema Director Dan Hudson about the upcoming renovations.
1 of 2  — IMG_6523.JPG
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
2 of 2  — mr universe for grove.png
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

We’re covering the full breadth of the Bay State and a pinch of the sky.

Mass Humanities is honoring those with particularly interesting and important stories to tell about Massachusetts, and their second honoree might be best known for “Shipping up to Boston.” We talk to Storyteller of the Year recipient Ken Casey of the Dropkick Murphys, as well as Brian Boyles of Mass Humanities about the award, the legacy of the band and how you can attend the ceremony.

We also head up to Williamstown where a beloved movie theater is about to get a facelift. Images Cinema is about to shift its programming around in order to begin construction on their theater’s mitosis, where their 120-seat theater will divide into two 70 and 19-seat theaters. We chat with director Dan Hudson about the change, the partners stepping in to help screen movies around the north Berkshires during construction.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College, thinks people should stop being so mean to the James Webb Space Telescope, because it is very hard to break space, unlike what click-bait headlines would suggest.

WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS ARTS & CULTURE FILM & MOVIES SCIENCE Mr. Universe MUSIC
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
